Man killed in crash near Chancellor

Authorities say a single-vehicle crash in Turner County left one person dead.

The accident took place Wednesday morning on 461st Avenue six miles south of Chancellor, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say a 56-year-old man was driving an SUV when he went off the roadway and rolled in the ditch. He was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not yet been released. The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.