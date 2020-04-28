Man pleads not guilty in crash death of Sioux City boy

A driver has pleaded not guilty to charges in the traffic death of a boy in northern Iowa's Floyd County.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 30-year-old Jesse Blade, of Charles City, entered a written plea last week to vehicular homicide while intoxicated, vehicular homicide while driving recklessly, second-offense operating while intoxicated and three counts of serious injury by vehicle.

The crash happened in Rudd on Oct. 26. The Iowa State Patrol has said Blade didn't stop at a stop sign and rammed into the passenger side of a minivan, killing 9-year-old Royce Fisher of Sioux City.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.)

