Man sentenced for fatal Sioux Falls stabbing

A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a fatal stabbing that occurred in 2019.

Christopher Adams was sentenced on Monday, according to the Minnehaha County State's Attorney's office.

Adams was convicted in manslaughter in connection to an incident on March 10, 2019 at a Sioux Falls home. Authorities say Adams got into an argument with the victim, Ronnie Baker, after the two had been drinking together. A fight broke out, during which Adams stabbed Baker. Adams ran off, but was arrested a short time later.

A jury convicted Adams of first degree manslaughter in January. He was acquitted on a first-degree murder charge.