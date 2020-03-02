Maneuvering happy hour with co-workers

Happy hour is a tricky thing when you’re at happy hour with the office, but there are some tricks you can use for a surefire win.

Whether it is a networking event or a meeting for the end of a quarter, it is good to know how to handle a wine and cocktail menu.

Some easy things to remember: If you are ordering wine for the whole crew, try to order a few different bottles instead of finding the magic one everyone will like, giving people a chance to find something for their pallet.

If you don't know much about cocktails, stick to classics in your wheelhouse if you like whiskey, order an Old Fashioned. If you like Vodka, grab a Moscow Mule.

Sticking to a personal classic will keep you from ordering something adventurous while trying to impress your boss.

“Sometimes less is more, especially when you're out and about with co-workers. I always say stick to what you know; if you want to be a little edgier try different flavors, that's great or trying soda instead of that flavor or fruit juice mixed in with it,” says Sales Representative Devonne Dalin.

And just in case any of that missed, make sure you are asking you server or bartender drinks to curate that perfect cocktail.

