Mankato City Council votes to adopt mask ordinance; goes into effect Friday

After weeks of talks and debating, the Mankato City Council has passed an ordinance requiring masks while in indoor public spaces.

KEYC reports the emergency ordinance requires individuals over the age of 12 to wear masks in these settings, with exemptions to indoor athletic facilities, movie theaters and entertainment venues.

The Mankato City Council approved the measure in a 5-2 vote Monday night.

The ordinance also imposes a $100 fine on those who do not comply with the ordinance while in public and a $200 fine on businesses that don’t enforce it.

Polls conducted by the City of Mankato and Greater Mankato Growth show that the public is split on the decision, while most businesses felt the ordinance infringed on their business.

The ordinance will go into effect Friday and expire after 61 days.

The city of Rochester, Minn. passed a similar bill Monday, which goes into effect Wednesday.