Many Hy-Vee Market Grilles changing to Wahlburgers, though none in South Dakota

Several Market Grille restaurants within Hy-Vee grocery stores will soon undergo a major change, though no stores in South Dakota will be affected.

Twenty-one of the grocery chain's full-service Market Grilles will transition into Wahlburgers restaurants by early summer. Hy-Vee recently announced a partnership with Wahlburgers, a casual dining burger chain based on the East Coast.

However, Market Grille Express restaurants, which include all Market Grilles in South Dakota, will remain as they are.

The Market Grilles that will undergo the change include:

Prairie Trail Hy-Vee (Ankeny, Iowa); Bloomington Hy-Vee (Illinois); Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee (Minnesota); Edgewood Hy-Vee (Cedar Rapids, Iowa); Rock Bridge Hy-Vee (Columbia, Missouri); Cottage Grove Hy-Vee (Minnesota); Fourth + Court Hy-Vee (Des Moines, Iowa); Eagan Hy-Vee (Minnesota); Kearney Hy-Vee (Nebraska); Lakeville Hy-Vee (Minnesota); Lee’s Summit East Hy-Vee (Missouri); New Hope Hy-Vee (Minnesota); Oakdale Hy-Vee (Minnesota); Grand Prairie Hy-Vee (Peoria, Illinois); West Circle Hy-Vee (Rochester, Minnesota); Savage Hy-Vee (Minnesota); Shakopee Hy-Vee (Minnesota); Springfield Hy-Vee (Illinois); Urbandale Hy-Vee (Iowa); Waukee Hy-Vee (Iowa); and Mills Civic Hy-Vee (West Des Moines, Iowa)