Many Sioux Falls businesses reopen

One downtown business opened their doors to customers today for the first time since early March.

For customers of Mackenzie River, it’s been nearly two months since they’ve enjoyed the restaurant experience and today, they were welcomed back.

MacKenzie River General Manager Jesse Schanzenbach said, “We’re just happy to see some friendly and familiar faces and keeping people fed. That’s what we are here to do.”

With safety guidelines in place, like sanitizing high touch areas and items and allowing more space between customers, the lunch hour at MacKenzie River on Friday looked a lot like old times again.

Schanzenbach said, “Reopening we couldn’t have hoped for more, we had a great turnout. A lot of regulars came back in and found their spot and really enjoyed to be slightly social with a little distance into it.”

Since closing on March 13th, MacKenzie River has committed their time to takeout. However, customers say they like to stay and eat instead.

MacKenzie River customer Susan Assam said, “We we’re planning on taking takeout, but it’s kind of fun to come and sit in the restaurant.”

Mackenzie River staff wears facemasks and hand sanitizer stations are spread across the restaurant. Safety measures like these don’t go unnoticed.

“To see the social distancing in effect I think is good, I think it’s excellent that they are being cautious.” Assam added, “Smells very clean in hear, I’m impressed.”

And although restaurants can reopen their doors, customers say it’s important for everyone to keep in mind safety.

“I feel that people in this business will be conscious because it’s important for them moving forward economically, and it’s important for us as a community health wise to be conscious,” said Assam.