Many celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend without parade

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, people are celebrating the holiday this weekend despite the parade getting canceled.

On Wednesday, Mayor TenHaken canceled the parade in response the Coronavirus reaching South Dakota.

Despite no parade Saturday, hundreds of people still wore plenty of green in Downtown Sioux Falls to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Sharon Graber and Mike Fitzgerald are cousins, and St. Patrick’s Day is a day they get to celebrate their family heritage.

Fitzgerald said, “Our parents, my dad and her mother are Irish, a little bit Norwegian and we love to celebrate it.”

Graber travels to Sioux Falls for the parade every year.

“I’m from Minnesota, I come here every year for St. Patrick’s Day, love it, love it, love it.” Graber said. “It is what it is and it’s not all about the parade it’s about spending time with my relatives.”

Like Fitzgerald and Graber, many others didn’t let the Parade cancellation ruin their Saturday plans.

Reeve said, “We got some friends we have to meet and beer we have to drink, so we just wanted to come down and enjoy the day anyway.”

Between painting the face and dying the beard, Dana Reeve says it took him an hour to get ready to celebrate his heritage today.

“I’m a little Scottish and a little Irish, so I get to be able to have fun and enjoy all the people who are having fun with me,” Reeve added.

And he believes he knows what makes St. Patrick's Day so special.

“It’s early in the spring time, we're looking for spring and looking for the green to come out. St. Patrick’s Day kind of gets us going with our heritage and all the green, looking forward to the grass turning green,” said Reeve.