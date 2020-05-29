March for George Floyd planned in Sioux Falls

A march in support of the man killed while in custody of Minneapolis police is being planned for this weekend in Sioux Falls.

The March for George Floyd is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers say they plan on meeting at 9th Street and Main Avenue and will march to the Sioux Falls Police Department. They stressed this is a peaceful protest, and are encouraging people to wear masks and bring signs.

More: March for George Floyd Facebook page

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens spoke about a weekend protest in Friday's media briefing, saying police have been in contact with organizers of a planned gathering, though he did not specify which one. Clemens said police do plan on having some officers there, though he stressed they are not meant to intimidate. He said the goal is to keep everyone safe. He added police do not planning on calling in any extra officers this weekend due to the march.

Floyd's death while in police custody was captured on camera, sparking protests in Minneapolis and beyond. Some of those protests have turned violent.