Mash Madness begins in downtown Sioux Falls

This weekend, downtown Sioux Falls kicked off its fourth annual Mash Madness.

Throughout the month of March, a handful of breweries are competing for bragging rights for the best beer in town. Mash Madness pits five local breweries against each other for the title for the best beer.

From March 6th to the 22nd, each will offer up a craft beer for costumers to vote on through the digital passport on the downtown Sioux Falls website. Codes to vote on each beer are provided at each location. The event is allowing brewers to show off their creativity.

“To innovate is part of the brewing culture and to always stretch the boundaries of what you can do with beer. I think that's what exits people who normally don't really drink beer, and that's the cool thing about this event is it invites us to really explore our creativity,” said Woodgrain Brewing Co. Co-owner Jason Currie-Olson.

And while judging craft beer, it is good to know some tips for the best way to drink a craft brew.

“Make sure if you are hopping around to the different breweries to cleanse your palate with pretzels or snack mix or food, you want to reset and start over, so you're giving everyone the same opportunity, I would also say to really take your time with the beer, don't just take a sip really sink your teeth into it, get a full pour,” said Remedy Brewing Co. Event’s Coordinator Kelcey Schroder.

The event also provides the opportunity to not only learn more about the breweries in your community but about the communities in the breweries themselves.

