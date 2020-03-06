'Mash Madness' returns Friday

A competition for craft beer lovers is returning to Sioux Falls.

Mash Madness begins Friday, and runs through March 22.

Five breweries are taking part in 2020, the fourth year of the event. New this year, Mash Madness fans can use the official DTSF Digital Passport app to rate each brew based on Aroma, Balance of Taste & Flavor, Creativity, Would You Order This Beer Again, and Overall Brewery Experience & Service.

The brewery with the highest average score by March 22 will be the 2020 Mash Madness Champion. After voting, participants can earn stamps, points, and can share their progress to social media. Download the DTSF Digital Passport app at passport.dtsf.com.

The winning brewery will receive bragging rights for a full year, and a traveling trophy. The five participating downtown breweries and their featured brews are:

Fernson Brewing Company Tropical Punch Smoothie Sour

Monk's House Of Ale Repute & Gandy Dancer Brew Works Pater Sapiens Belgian Dubbel

Remedy Brewing Company Amaretto Sour

Severance Brewing Company Severing Ties Series: Ross

WoodGrain Brewing Co. Snobbery

In 2019, Fernson Brewing Company won with the Seed Series #035 Pomegranate & Hibiscus Sour. Learn more about last year's Mash Madness here.

You can find more information here.