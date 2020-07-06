Advertisement

Mayor Paul TenHaken encourages people to safely support businesses amid pandemic

(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT
In a live interview Monday morning on Dakota News Now, Mayor Paul TenHaken said Sioux Falls is seeing between 100 and 120 cases per week of COVID-19. TenHaken, local and state health officials thought that number would be higher, but the virus isn't spreading as much as they anticipated, which is a good thing.

He also said there's about 20 to 30 Sioux Falls residents in the hospitals right now because of COVID-19. So the city still has plenty of capacity for people who will potentially need more treatment.

In the meantime, he's encouraging people to start patronizing businesses and support them. In the interview Monday, he talked about something called consumer confidence. He said that needs to be built up, so people can be comfortable supporting a business to help increase the sales tax revenue.

A campaign called "Spark Sioux Falls" is aimed at encouraging people to get out and support businesses but doing it in a safe manner. They can do that by wearing a mask, trying to social distance, and practicing good hygiene.

"You don't have to fear going out of your home right now and going to businesses. Do it. Get out there and help these businesses out. Do it in a safe manner, and I think it's really a win-win if we can accomplish that," he said.

TenHaken said he and other local leaders will continue to keep an eye on cases to watch if they increase at all.

