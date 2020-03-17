Mayor TenHaken announces ‘One Sioux Falls Fund’ to aid with housing, food insecurity

Mayor Paul TenHaken has announced the ‘One Sioux Falls Fund’ to help residents that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In collaboration with the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, Sioux Falls says it’s focusing on aiding residents who are unable to work at this time with housing and food security. The goal of the ‘One Sioux Falls Fund’ is to help residents avoid evictions and financial hardships if they are unable to work because of the pandemic.

First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard were first to provide to the fund with contributions also pledged by First Bank and Trust, First Dakota National Bank, Sanford Health, Avera, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, Lloyd Companies, and Dacotah Bank.

“Still, there will likely be gaps in the system and I don’t want anyone to fall through the cracks in Sioux Falls. It has been humbling to see business leaders come forward to contribute to this effort. Our community has a tremendous heart for giving, and we need the community banded together now more ever. I would ask for other businesses to answer the need at this time to cover assistance gaps that could occur, especially for those on a limited income and unable to work right now,” said Mayor TenHaken.

The mayor will be requesting City Council to consider appropriating $250,000 of general fund dollars to the One Sioux Falls Fund at a special City Council meeting on March 31, 2020.

Residents qualify if they are unable to qualify for federal or state assistance.

Applicants will be required to demonstrate financial impact with appropriate documentation.

Guidelines and the process to apply for assistance from the One Sioux Falls Fund will be published in the coming days. Nonprofits, the County and the City will coordinate to distribute the funds similar to past crises such as flooding, tornados and the ice storm.

Those interested in donating can visit sfacf.org.

