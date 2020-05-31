Mayor TenHaken issues State of Emergency; Gov. Noem deploys National Guard

Mayor TenHaken has issued a State of Emergency and a 10 pm curfew as protesters and police clash at The Empire Mall.

Just after 9:30 pm, rocks were thrown at businesses and police outside the mall. Shortly after, police in riot gear converged on the area. Glass at businesses were shattered

More tear gas has been deployed since then.

Mayor Paul TenHaken has signed a Declaration of Emergency and a corresponding 10:00 p.m. curfew for the area bordered by 57th Street on the south to 26th Street on the north, Kiwanis Avenue on the east and Interstate-29 on the west. The curfew will last until 7 a.m. on Monday, June 1. The only exception during this order is for people going to and from work and seeking emergency services.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is working closely with other local and state law enforcement agencies to continuously monitor the situation.

Governor Kristi Noem has activated the National Guard to immediately assist with violent riots in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Guard was staged and ready, deployed within minutes of the order being given, and are already on the ground.

“South Dakota hoped for the best but prepared for the worst. We activated the National Guard the minute things turned violent in Sioux Falls,” said Governor Noem. “This is a specialized unit that is prepared for situations like this. We take protection of rights very seriously, including the right to peacefully protest, but rioting and looting will not be tolerated in South Dakota. Make no mistake, mob rule and violence do nothing to honor the memory of victims.”

This is a developing story.