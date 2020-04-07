Mayor TenHaken on CNN: Shelter-in-place might be welcome in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken appeared on CNN Tuesday morning for an interview with John King. Mayor TenHaken discussed the challenges that come with governing a densely populated area like Sioux Falls, in a rural state like South Dakota.

Mayor TenHaken says he believes the state is doing all it can to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus. He said the approach they have taken is that the response is federally supported, state-managed, and locally executed.

With Governor Kristi Noem asking cities and counties to respond the way that best fits their area.

“So, a blanket strategy that you could look at doing is a blanket shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order for the state, in some cases, is probably like hitting a nail with a sledgehammer right now. But in a place like Sioux Falls, where we have the density, I think people would be welcome to that, would be open to that. I have the ability to do that at the city level, but as you have said in other segments, the virus does not know city limits, so it only has a little effect in my opinion,” said TenHaken.

TenHaken said South Dakota has one of the lowest totals in terms of cases but that also highlights a need for more testing.

TenHaken believes the consensus is there are many more cases than what is being reported because of that need for more testing.