Mayor TenHaken presents Five-Year Capital Program to Sioux Falls City Council

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken presented his administration's proposal for the city's Five-Year Capital Program at Tuesday's city council informational meeting.

The Mayor highlighted several key areas such as allocation of funds, future projects, and his overall vision for Sioux Falls.

While the past several months have challenged the city, just like it has for many communities across the nation, Mayor TenHaken continues to plan ahead.

"We're making very thoughtful investments toward the future, guided by that One Sioux Falls framework, in maintaining our current assets while developing new infrastructure," TenHaken said. "The focuses of safety, shelter, employment, and people, within that framework, will continue to help move us forward."

The total proposed budget for the TenHaken Administration's five-year plan is nearly $740 million, $196 million of which would be used in 2021.​

"We've been great stewards of the taxpayer dollar up to this point, and we need to continue to do that into the future," Sioux Falls City Councilor Pat Starr said.

Major items in TenHaken's plan include: continued work on the city's roadway network, specifically connecting 85th Street to I-29, renovating the 41st interchange, improvements to Arrowhead Parkway, and a new $159 million water treatment facility.

TenHaken also shared an overview of Community Bond 2020, which invests in a public training facility, and he's excited to implement phase three of the River Greenway Project.

"Quality of life and being a great city is really important for people who live here currently, as well as we continue to grow," Starr said. "One of the things that we want to see our community do is have the amenities that we've been excited about in the past."

While there are plenty of other area that are important to address, Mayor TenHaken says he is confident the people of Sioux Falls will continue to make it a great place to live.