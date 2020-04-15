Meat processors see uptick in demand during COVID-19 pandemic

During self-isolation and a time where many are forced to quarantine, many people are focused on having enough food for the foreseeable future.

One Renner business is working to process as much meat as possible to continue feeding its customers.

The Renner Corner Locker says they have seen in uptick in business since the Coronavirus pandemic.

Whether that be people bringing in their own animals or wanting to buy meat, they say they’ve seen a steady flow of meat coming off of the shelves.

Assistant Manager at the Renner Corner Locker Jon Siemonsma said, "The problem is, is everybody wants it now and we just can’t handle all of that now."

Jon Siemonsma is the Assistant Manager at the Renner Corner Locker, and says since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, people have been ready to stock up on meat.

"People wanted to bring animals in, people wanting to buy animals from us. Stuff out of our meat case too like hamburgers, steaks, pork chops and stuff like that. It’s been extremely busy," Siemonsma said.

Farmers have the option to make an appointment for their animal to be processed, however if you don’t have any animals, Siemonsma says you can buy one.

He said, "We would get the animal from a producer, and it’s inspected, and then basically we sell it to the consumer."

With everyone wanting their food now, Siemonsma emphasizes that the processing animals takes some time. He says processing a hog can take 6-8 weeks, and at least that amount of time for a cow.

Siemonsma added, "We’re booked out into July. People bring in cattle every day, and hogs and everything like that every day."

Like most businesses, they’ve enhanced there sanitizing as well.

"We wipe things very often especially out in the store area, we don’t allow people to go past the doorway into the processing area and we are just careful. We sanitize things often and wipe down counters," said Siemonsma.

We reached out to the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and they emphasized that meat processors are an essential part of moving beef from pasture to plate.