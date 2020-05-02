Meatpacking plants slowly reopening

Governor Noem says she would like to see the Smithfield Foods operational beginning the second week of May.

President Trump is also taking action to reopen meatpacking plants across the country.

Through the Defense Production Act, the president is ordering all plants to stay open as critical infrastructure.

This is a move to prevent a shortage of chicken, pork, and other meat on supermarket shelves.

This also comes as members of Congress urge the USDA to provide assistance to pork producers in an effort to maintain the pork supply.