Healthcare students give back by helping out healthcare workers

Healthcare professionals are leading the charge against COVID-19. While most medical students want to assist on the frontlines, their classes have been moved online. So medical students across South Dakota have found another way to help out fellow health professionals through a volunteer group called SD COVID Sitters and Services.

​Back in March, Mona El-Gayar, a student at USD Sanford School of Medicine had the idea to start sdcovidsitters.com to help out health professionals.

”I saw a couple other schools doing something similar, especially one of our neighboring schools in Minnesota and so I wanted to do something to help,” said El-Gayar.

She enlisted the help of other medical students willing to volunteer some of their time.

”We’re used to being in clinic and being a support system to the doctors and nurses as well. And we’re more of a liability and don’t have enough equipment, so we had to take a step back. This is still a different way we can still support our nurses and physicians that we are used to working with,” said Kristin Inman, a student at USD Sanford School of Medicine.

“I feel like they help us out so much on a day-to-day basis that it’s almost like we need to help out in any way we can,” said Avery Olson, a student at USD Sanford School of Medicine.

On the website, healthcare providers can sign up to be matched with a student who can help them with different services. Those inlcude childcare, tutoring, errands, or house work.

“If we can just give them that sense of security at home, so that they can focus and do their best at work and have a little bit of that weight lifted off their shoulders,” said El-Gayar.

Although these services are not medical related, “It’s been fun. It’s kind of a change. I haven’t gotten to work with kids for a long time and now I get to do it every week. So that’s been kind of fun too,” said Inman.

There are now around 50 student volunteers who are helping make a difference.

Anja Cucak is a first year student who's still in the study and lecture stage of her schooling, but wanted to help as well.

”One way I could be a part of what’s going on around me instead of isolating myself is by volunteering to help healthcare providers add a sense of normalcy to their life and help them take on some of this craziness,” said Cucak.

The students say they’ve learned a lot during this pandemic.

“I think the biggest thing is you’ve gotta learn to be flexible and a little bit innovative and creative with how you support others and offer help during this time,” said Inman.

Services are offered in Sioux Falls, Yankton, Vermillion and Rapid City. They do not charge for these services, but ask that people pay what they can, if they can. El-Gayer says she is currently looking for any nursing or pharmacy students in Sioux Falls who are interested in volunteering.

Click here for more information on volunteering or requesting assistance.