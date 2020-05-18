Meet the Candidates before June election

South Dakota voters will head to the polls on June 2 for Republican and Democratic Primaries.

Sioux Falls voters will also be deciding who will be a part of the next city council.

Dakota News Now wants to help you decide who's the right candidate to earn your vote. Over the next two weeks, we're hosting a number of Meet the Candidates segments.

We're inviting the candidates in the Republican Primaries for U.S. Senate and U.S. House to appear live on our newscast to discuss the issues affecting you this election season. There is no Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate and there is no Democratic candidate for the U.S. House.

U.S. House & Senate Primaries

U.S. Senate

Scyllar Borglum - Wednesday, May 20

Sen. Mike Rounds - Thursday, May 28

U.S. House

Liz Marty May - Thursday, May 21

Rep. Dusty Johnson - Tuesday, May 26

*All segments will air at 5:30 p.m. on KDLT

The Sioux Fall City election was rescheduled from April 14 to June 2 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Incumbents Greg Neitzert and Theresa Stehly face challenges in their re-election bids.

Sioux Falls City Council

Northwest District

Julian Beaudion - Wednesday, May 20

Greg Neitzert - Wednesday, May 27

At Large

Theresa Stehly - Tuesday, May 26

Alex Jensen - Thursday, May 28

*All segments will air at 6:30 p.m. on KDLT

Marshall Selberg (Southwest) and Pat Starr (Northeast) are unopposed in the June election.