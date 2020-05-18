Meet the Candidates before June election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota voters will head to the polls on June 2 for Republican and Democratic Primaries.
Sioux Falls voters will also be deciding who will be a part of the next city council.
Dakota News Now wants to help you decide who's the right candidate to earn your vote. Over the next two weeks, we're hosting a number of Meet the Candidates segments.
We're inviting the candidates in the Republican Primaries for U.S. Senate and U.S. House to appear live on our newscast to discuss the issues affecting you this election season. There is no Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate and there is no Democratic candidate for the U.S. House.
U.S. House & Senate Primaries
U.S. Senate
Scyllar Borglum - Wednesday, May 20
Sen. Mike Rounds - Thursday, May 28
U.S. House
Liz Marty May - Thursday, May 21
Rep. Dusty Johnson - Tuesday, May 26
*All segments will air at 5:30 p.m. on KDLT
The Sioux Fall City election was rescheduled from April 14 to June 2 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Incumbents Greg Neitzert and Theresa Stehly face challenges in their re-election bids.
Sioux Falls City Council
Northwest District
Julian Beaudion - Wednesday, May 20
Greg Neitzert - Wednesday, May 27
At Large
Theresa Stehly - Tuesday, May 26
Alex Jensen - Thursday, May 28
*All segments will air at 6:30 p.m. on KDLT
Marshall Selberg (Southwest) and Pat Starr (Northeast) are unopposed in the June election.