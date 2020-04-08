Midco donates $250K to South Dakota, Minnesota and other are food banks

The Midco Foundation is donating $250,000 to regional food banks in South Dakota, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Kansas.

Feeding South Dakota will receive donations from the foundation along with the Fairmont Salvation Army, Second Harvest Heartland, and more in Minnesota.

“Before the coronavirus, grocery stores and restaurants would send excess food to food banks. Those supplies have diminished, creating an even greater need for people who may have recently lost their jobs,” said Midco CEO & President Pat McAdaragh. “We know our communities are hurting and wanted to provide money for what’s most important right now.”

For a full list of the food banks and more information on the Midco Foundation, visit midco.com.