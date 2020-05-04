Midwest cities team up to promote tourism during National Travel Week

Several cities across the Midwest are working together to support each other's tourism industries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catch Des Moines, Visit KC, Meet Minneapolis, Visit Omaha, and Experience Sioux Falls have joined forces to promote each other during National Travel and Tourism Week May 3-9.

As part of the effort, each city has created its own "virtual vacation." Through social media promotion, each destination will encourage its local community to click through and enjoy inspirational photography, colorful videos, and digital offerings from the other cities.

“While it’s unusual for a city to promote another destination, this pandemic has encouraged a spirit of collaboration in support of the tourism industry,” said Visit Omaha Executive DirectorKeith Backsen via a press release.