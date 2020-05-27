Minneapolis incident sparks conversation around region

Since the incident that killed George Floyd on Monday night, protestors have taken to the streets of Minneapolis voicing their concerns over social injustice and asking for change.

Protestors wear masks and hold sign after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

One Sioux Falls man is asking for change right here at home.

With Minneapolis not far from Sioux Falls, the killing of George Floyd is sparking conversations among South Dakotans.

Terry Liggins of Sioux Falls said, “That type of excessive force could show itself right here in Sioux Falls, South Dakota if we don’t have the measures in place to make sure that’s not present.”

When Terry Liggins saw the video of George Floyd being restrained by police, his body went into shock.

"I went into shock, I froze up, and immediately started to feel fear, discomfort and worry. Not a lot is in my control, but my voice and my platform is,” Liggins said.

Liggins is a life coach that provides support and education to those that have been incarcerated as well as those working in law enforcement.

He’s now asking for action to be taken to avoid this right here at home.

"There needs to be a collective, transparent and open response from our leadership, and we together as a community need to unify with empathy for all.” He added, “For the law enforcement officers, for the system players, for each other, for everyone.”

Since the incident, Minnesota politicians have voiced their opinions.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, “I believe in what I saw, and what I saw was wrong at every level.”

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar added, “This was not a sudden mistake or a procedure gone bad, this was over a period of time.”

Dakota News Now reached out to the Sioux Falls Police Department and city leadership and they both have no comment on changes at this time.