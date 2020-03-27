Minnehaha Co. Commission approves resolution to slow COVID-19 spread

The Minnehaha County Commission has approved a resolution to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the county.

The resolution encourages businesses to ensure no more than ten patrons. It also encourages businesses to switch operations to include takeout, delivery, drive-thru, curbside service, offsite service.

“The community in the midst of unusual and stressful circumstances as the number of Coronavirus diagnoses increase. The County Commission continues to act in its role to preserve public peace, health, and safety of county residents. This resolution is the next important step we can take as a community to prevent further spread of COVID-19 illnesses,” said Commission Chair Jean Bender.

The resolution was passed unanimously in a special meeting on Friday.