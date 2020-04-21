Minnehaha Co. Jail inmates, food service employee test positive for COVID-19

Minnehaha County officials say a food services employee and two inmates at the Minnehaha County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the employee works for Summit Foods, the food service provider for the jail, and last worked on April 17.

Two inmates who worked alongside the employee have also tested positive and are asymptomatic. Officials say the inmates were previously placed in Medical Contact Restriction before receiving the positive results.

“We have been working diligently to screen, assess and prevent the spread of any infectious disease, while this news is disappointing, we will continue to aggressively mitigate any further spread," said Warden Mattson.

Officials say the Jail and Summit Foods will continue to work with the South Dakota Department of Health in screening and assessing other inmates.