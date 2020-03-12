Minnehaha County reminds residents about online service options

Officials in Minnehaha County have issued a reminder to residents that many county services can be done online.

Common services available online include property tax payment, license plate tag renewal, application for owner occupied property status, voter registration, and absentee ballot requests.

License plate tag renewal can also be conducted at kiosks, operated by the State of South Dakota, at the Louise Ave. Hy-Vee and the Get-N-Go on E. Arrowhead Parkway.

“Given the emergence of the coronavirus, we want to remind residents that a trip to the county campus is not always required to conduct many common transactions,” said Commissioner Jean Bender, via a press release.

You can find more information on the county's website.