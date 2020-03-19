Minnehaha County to close "non-essential" county buildings at 5 pm Friday

Minnehaha County officials will be closing all “non-essential” county buildings beginning at 5 pm Friday.

Minnehaha County officials are reminding the public that the following can be conducted online, by mail, or at remote locations.

Online

Property tax payment

Application for owner occupied status

Voter registration

Absentee voting

Business that can be conducted by mail

Any transaction in the list above

Title Transfers

Document Recording

Vital Records Requests

Business that can be conducted at remote locations

License plate tag renewal can also be conducted at kiosks, operated by the State of South Dakota, at the following locations:

Hy Vee at 4101 S. Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls

Get-N-Go at 5400 E. Arrowhead Parkway in Sioux Falls