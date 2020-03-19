Minnehaha County to close "non-essential" county buildings at 5 pm Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County officials will be closing all “non-essential” county buildings beginning at 5 pm Friday.
Minnehaha County officials are reminding the public that the following can be conducted online, by mail, or at remote locations.
Online
Application for owner occupied status
Business that can be conducted by mail
Any transaction in the list above
Title Transfers
Document Recording
Vital Records Requests
Business that can be conducted at remote locations
License plate tag renewal can also be conducted at kiosks, operated by the State of South Dakota, at the following locations:
Hy Vee at 4101 S. Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls
Get-N-Go at 5400 E. Arrowhead Parkway in Sioux Falls