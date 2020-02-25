Minnehaha Emergency Management is getting ahead of Spring flooding

Minnehaha Emergency Management is holding flood operations Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Being prepared and having plans in place is crucial, especially after the last few years of record flooding.

To help with times of disaster, emergency management groups came together from the city of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, volunteer groups and others in surrounding areas.

Regan Smith, Sioux Falls Emergency manager, said, "We're just reviewing basic flood operations, things like planning those types of things that we do so we can be ready. Just kind of a brush-up as we head into the flood season."

Officials said with the last couple years seeing record flooding, being prepared is crucial.

Jason Gearman, Minnehaha County Emergency Manager, said, "This year's forecast is elevated for lack of a better term. And you know with the weather that we've been having is really beneficial with the thawing in the daytime and freezing in the nighttime and the nice weekends that we've had. So, we're hopeful but we always prepare for the worst."

Some of the key points they're reviewing include, "Flood forecasting, understanding weather data, and then operational things; what all has to take place during those flood response. Whether it's mitigating the flood fight, those types of things, evacuation," said Smith.

"Rescue operations, for example, you know, water rescues, things like that. We can prepare for those. We meet with the Sioux Falls Fire Department on their water rescue. We have emergency management volunteers that do water rescues," said Smith.

So, no matter how severe the flooding gets, Smith said, "Definitely we've got the plans and the resources in place, this is just a good way to expose a lot of the people that help manage that."

