Minnehaha Sheriff's Department trails bus to ensure safety for kids

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is helping keep kids safe at bus stops.

North of Sioux Falls, a deputy follows a bus picking up kids to go to Dell Rapids.

Almost every morning this school year, Deputy Aaron Walton trails behind a Dell Rapids school bus on Highway 115 after they received a complaint that cars weren’t stopping.

Now, he’s helping keep kids safe by forcing drivers to follow the law.

In the State of South Dakota, when a school bus’s yellow lights come on, vehicles must drop their speed to 15 miles per hour.

Which is slow compared to the speed limit on a highway.

Deputy Walton said, “The problem, generally, is a school bus is traveling in one direction on a state highway where the speed limit is 65, and the cars from the other direction aren’t stopping for that school bus.”

The yellow lights warn that the bus is about to stop and pick up kids, then the red lights follow. If you don’t slow down for yellow, good chance you won't stop for red.

"Then, when that bus does turn on the red lights those cars are unable to stop and they speed right pass the school bus,” Walton said.

Manager of School Bus Inc. Jim Shafer added, “Speeding up to beat the red is not the ideal situation. A lot of times children going to school, especially the younger ones, they tend to not look for traffic and even though they see the yellow light and the red lights aren’t on yet they may step out into the roadway.”

Although the buses may interrupt your morning commute, stopping when the red lights flash can prevent a tragedy.

Walton said, “I believe people are getting into a hurry, and are trying to get by these buses while the yellow lights are still going. What they need to be doing is slowing down and being prepared to stop so that we don’t have a tragedy.”

At the end of the day, it about keeping kids safe.

"Ultimately, our goal in working these school bus stops is keeping the kids safe. Kids are kids, they’re not watching, they don’t understand the consequences, so we have to be watching out for them,” said Walton.