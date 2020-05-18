Minnesota AG sues businessman planning to violate closure order

Minnesota’s attorney general is suing the owner of a chain of bars and restaurants who plans to open this week in violation of a state order to remain closed to on-site customers to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The lawsuit from Attorney General Keith Ellison Sunday was met with criticism from House Republicans who are defending Shady’s owner Kris Schiffler.

He plans to open his Albany location Monday. Gov. Tim Walz has set June 1 as the earliest date for bars and restaurants to open.

The Star Tribune says Schiffler could be fined up to $25,000 for each location that opens. Schiffler also has places in Burtrum, Cold Spring, New Munich, Rice and St. Martin.

