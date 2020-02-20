Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn announces battle with cancer

Minnesota freshman Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn says he is being treated for cancer but still plans to run for re-election this year.

The 57-year-old Hagedorn said Wednesday he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on Feb. 15, 2019, and has received care and immunotherapy at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, this past year.

Hagedorn says he was given the “unexpected and rather shocking news” exactly two months after marrying his wife, Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, and just six weeks into his job as Minnesota's 1st District congressman. He says he feels “great” and has not missed a single vote due to illness.

