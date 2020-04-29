Minnesota Twins announces refund policy for games impacted by COVID-19

The Minnesota Twins have announced their ticket policy for games impacted by the postponement of the Major League Baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy varies by different types of season ticket holders and single-game ticket holders for games held in April. However, if you bought your ticket through a third-party vendor, you may be out of luck.

Most season ticket holders will receive credit for those games, plus an additional 15 percent credit, toward either 2020 games or toward their 2021 renewal. The policy varies slightly depending on the season ticket holder's payment plan, as well as whether they have a flex plan.

Single-game ticket holders can either receive credit toward a future 2020 regular season home game, or they can opt for a full refund of the amount paid.

Anyone who bought tickets through a secondary market reseller, like StubHub or Ticketmaster, must contact the reseller for ticket information. Reseller policies vary from company to company, and some have faced criticism for not providing refunds. A class-action lawsuit is in the works against some of these companies regarding Major League Baseball tickets.

More: Read the Twins' full ticket refund policy