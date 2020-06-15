Minnesota businessman to purchase Huset's Speedway

A buyer has emerged for a race track complex in Brandon that has been on the market for several years.

Tod Quiring of Windom, Minn. has put forth an offer to purchase Huset's Speedway, Dakota News Now learned Monday.

Quiring is the owner of the Jackson Speedway in Jackson, Minn. Jackson Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson confirmed Quiring's plan to purchase Huset's.

Current Huset's owner Chuck Brennan confirmed the buyer has signed papers, but he tells Dakota News Now the deal has yet to close.

No details about the purchase proposal have been released. The track's website lists a sale price of $9,450,000

Brennan, a Sioux Falls native who owns Dollar Loan Center, purchased Huset's Speedway in 2015 and renamed it Badlands Motor Speedway. He previously told Dakota News Now he invested $18 million in renovations at the track.

He began trying to sell the speedway in 2017 after South Dakota voters approved an initiated measure capping interest rates on short-term loans, which greatly impacted Brennan's business interests in the state. Brennan came close to selling the track in late 2018, but that deal eventually fell through.