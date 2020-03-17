Minnesota House provides $200 million for dealing with coronavirus

UPDATE:

The Minnesota House passed a bill early Tuesday which provides $200 million to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the state where the number of cases has grown to 54.

The bill allocates $150 million for a newly-created health care response fund. The Minnesota Department of Health will make grants to health care providers in dealing with COVID-19, including testing services.

The legislation also provides $50 million for a contingency account for use by providers, ambulance services, health care clinics, hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The House action on St. Patrick's Day comes after Gov. Tim Walz ordered bars and restaurants across Minnesota to temporarily close to customers who dine in.

Just ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Gov. Tim Walz has ordered bars and restaurants across Minnesota to temporarily close to customers who dine in.

He gave the order as Minnesota coronavirus cases spiked to 54 Monday and the Legislature sharply scaled back operations.

Delivery and curbside takeout services may continue.

The closure also applies to other places of public amusement, including theaters, museums, fitness centers and community clubs. Affected businesses must close by 5 p.m. Tuesday through March 27.

To cushion the blow, the governor is making it easier for the thousands of workers facing layoffs to get unemployment insurance.

