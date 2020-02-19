Minnesota governor seeks to replenish state disaster fund

With the threat of spring flooding looming, Gov. Tim Walz has asked lawmakers to approve $30 million to replenish a state disaster aid fund that was drained by a string of disasters last year.

Walz said at a news conference Tuesday that there are “flashing yellow lights” already due to a wet fall that left soils saturated in many parts of the state and the heavy snowpack since then.

Rep. Gene Pelowski, of Winona, who created the state's Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, is sponsoring the proposal and plans to hold a hearing on it Monday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

