Minnesota health officials say coronavirus cases rise to 21

Minnesota health officials say the number of cases of the coronavirus has risen to 21 in the state, and now includes a rural county. The Minnesota Department of Health reported Saturday the number of cases rose by seven since Friday. Among the new cases is a person in their 30s in Renville County, in southwestern Minnesota. Wright and Washington counties also report new cases. All but one of Minnesota's patients are recovering at home. A patient in Anoka County was in critical condition earlier in the week. On Friday Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime state of emergency to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

