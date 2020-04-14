Minnesota lawmakers ready COVID-19 relief; deaths rise to 79

Minnesota lawmakers are preparing to pass a COVID-19 relief bill on a day when health officials reported nine more deaths due to the coronavirus.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday that the nine new deaths raised the state’s total to 79.

The department also reported 45 new confirmed cases to increase Minnesota’s total to 1,695. As of Tuesday, 177 people were hospitalized, up 20 patients from Monday, including 75 in intensive care, one more than Monday.

But 909 patients have recovered and no longer need isolation.

______________

Twenty-three people have been charged with violating Minnesota's stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

In many cases, law enforcement officers added the misdemeanor charge as a secondary offense to another crime. Violating an emergency order is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000, the Star Tribune reported.

Gov. Tim Walz began issuing executive orders relating to COVID-19 in mid-March, including one which told Minnesotans to stay home except to buy food and other limited reasons.

Among those charged is a Chaska man who allegedly arrived at a Roseville hotel to meet a prostitute he met online. Another involved a suspected drunken driver whose truck got stuck in a construction zone in Pine City. He fled on foot and tried to hide in a shed.

Walz and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety have encouraged education over enforcement of the order.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

