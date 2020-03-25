Minnesota lawmakers will reconvene to bolster COVID-19 fight

Minnesota lawmakers are preparing to return to the Capitol to beef up the state's fight against COVID-19 and help residents cope with the economic disruptions.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka notified legislators late Tuesday they will reconvene Thursday. The House meets at noon while the Senate gathers at 2 p.m.

They said they would publicly release details on specific legislation on the House and Senate websites as soon as they could.

The House and Senate have been in recess since March 17 when they approved $200 million to help the state's health care system respond.

