Minnesota officials report 5th death from the coronavirus

The Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday confirmed the state's fifth death from the coronavirus.

The recent health department report shows that COVID-19 cases have increased to 441, up 43 from Friday, with 30 patients hospitalized. The state has conducted 16,129 tests.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is under a 14-day quarantine and is working from the official Governor's Residence in St. Paul, signed a bill Saturday to provide $330 million in assistance to help manage the pandemic.

That state has now provided more than $550 million in aid.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)