Minnesota reports 1st death due to the coronavirus

The Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday confirmed the state's first death due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Officials say a Ramsey County resident in their 80s died on Thursday, after starting to show symptoms on March 13 and being admitted to a hospital on Monday. The person had underlying medical conditions and came in contact with an infected family member with a history of international travel. Health officials said 137 people had tested positive for the virus as of Saturday afternoon, Six people are currently hospitalized, four in intensive care.

