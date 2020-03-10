Minnesota reports 3rd coronavirus case; patient critical

Minnesota health officials report the state's third coronavirus case and say the patient is in critical condition.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday said the patient is an Anoka County resident in their 30s who was likely exposed through contact with international travelers. Officials say the patient developed symptoms on Feb. 28 and sought health care on Monday.

Samples were sent to the state public health lab for testing and were found positive Tuesday. Health officials are working to identify anyone who came in contact with the infected person. Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a swiftly passed $21 million bill to bolster the state's ability to manage the global coronavirus outbreak.

