Minnesota reports 510 more coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths

Minnesota has reported 510 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 33 new deaths.

The new statistics from the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday raised the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 932 and its confirmed case count to 22,464. The department also reported one new probable but unconfirmed COVID-19 death to raise the state’s total 10.

The department said 598 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, up 28 from Tuesday with 260 in intensive care a new one-day high. Eighty percent of the state’s 1,257 ICU beds were in use, with a surge capacity of over 1,000 more.

