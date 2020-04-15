Minnesota reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths as cases top 1,800

Eight more Minnesota residents have died of COVID-19, while the state’s total of confirmed cases has climbed above 1,800.

The deaths reported Wednesday raised the state’s total to 87 from the coronavirus. The health department also reported 14 new confirmed cases to increase Minnesota’s total to 1,809. As of Wednesday, 197 patients were hospitalized, an increase of 20 from Tuesday, while 93 of them were in intensive care, a jump of 18.

Meanwhile, nonessential businesses have inundated Gov. Tim Walz’s administration with requests to open their doors again as a stay-at-home order continues because of the coronavirus pandemic.

