Minnesota tops 5,000 daily cornonavirus tests for first time

Minnesota for the first time has exceeded Gov. Tim Walz’s goal of conducting 5,000 coronavirus tests a day.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday that state and private labs administered 5,223 tests on Tuesday.

Walz has said that hitting the 5,000 target consistently is a necessary condition for reopening the state’s economy.

The department also reported 728 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 30 new deaths, which were both one-day highs for the state. The new deaths included one in Nobles County, where an outbreak connected with the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington has resulted in 1,082 confirmed cases.

