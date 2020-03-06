Minnesota's 1st case of coronavirus in cruise ship passenger

Minnesota health officials said the state has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

The case is an older adult from Ramsey County who recently traveled on a cruise ship that carried another person with a known case.

The Minnesotan developed symptoms Feb. 25 and sought health care Thursday. The state confirmed the positive test Friday.

Officials say the person is isolated and recovering at home. They're working to identify anyone who came in contact with the person. Those people will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days from their date of exposure and be monitored for symptoms.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)