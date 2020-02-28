Minor changes planned for Josiah's in Downtown Sioux Falls

The start of a new year is usually a fresh start for many people. For the owners of Josiah's Coffeehouse in Downtown Sioux Falls, it was the start of a new business venture. A lot has stayed the same since Tom Pepper and Kibbi McCormick took over in January though.

"Why fix something that's not already broken," Pepper said.

Steve Hildebrand owned the coffeehouse and cafe previously for 7 1/2 years. Pepper said the timing was perfect, and he loves being part of the downtown community.

"Seems like the community is really accepting the new ownership," he said. "And don't worry, the dogs are not going away. It's our number one question. We absolutely love dogs. It's puppy therapy everyday here."

There's still a fear of change though among some customers.

"They're a little bit worried about what's going to change and you know, I always say that the two biggest changes we've done are ranch and soup crackers. So it's nothing too crazy," Marissa Schroeder said. She is a barista at Josiah's.

More smaller changes are also in the works.

"With summer approaching quickly, we're thinking of extending the hours in the evening because there's a lot of foot traffic downtown," Pepper said. "We're actually working on a few new items to add to the menu just to elaborate on the great menu we already have."

But he wouldn't give away anything too specific, just saying the new items will be "eye-catching" and will have a "wow" factor.