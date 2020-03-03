Missing Clark man found dead

Authorities say a Clark man who was recently reported missing has been found dead.

The body of twenty-one-year-old Kobe Weets was found Monday, according to Clark County Sheriff Robert McGraw.

Weets was last seen Friday in the Clark area. His pickup was found in a ditch a few miles west of Clark the next day. His family reported him missing Monday morning.

McGraw said Weets' body was found in a field about a mile away from his pickup Monday afternoon.

Foul play is not suspected, McGraw said. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Law enforcement officials used an airplane and snowmobiles in the effort to find Weets.

McGraw is asking any drivers who get stranded to stay with their vehicles.