Authorities say a man reported missing in Day County has been found safe.

Richard "Butch" Carpenter was located Tuesday evening, according to the Day County Sheriff's Office.

Carpenter, along with his pickup, was reported missing earlier this week. He had last been seen fishing at Bitter Lake near Waubay on March 8. Authorities say he was located along with his vehicle.

The Day County Sheriff's Office issued a thank you to everyone who offered tips during the investigation.