Missing Sioux Falls man found dead

A Sioux Falls man reported missing weeks ago has been found dead, police say.

The body of 48-year-old Nima Sherpa was found Thursday afternoon, according to Sgt. Sean Kooistra of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at the 200 block of N. Rochelle Place in eastern Sioux Falls. When police arrived, they found Sherpa's body in a "rarely used" vehicle.

Sherpa was reported missing on June 14.

Police did not release a cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for July 7.

This is the second time in two weeks that a missing Sioux Falls person was found dead. Angela Armstrong's body was found last week in a garage in southwest Sioux Falls after she was reported in early June.