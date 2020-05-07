Missouri River flood risk down as levee repairs proceed

Crews working to finish fixing levees busted in last year’s deluge are getting some help from the weather.

John Remus, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Thursday that it is “much better shape" than a year ago.

The flooding last spring along the Missouri River and its tributaries inundated thousands of acres of farmland in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri.

Among 61 levees approved for repair in an area spanning from Rulo, Nebraska, to the mouth of Mississippi River, 39 have been restored to the height they were before last spring’s deluge. Upstream of Rulo, all but one levee has been repaired.

